State of emergency declared in Berrien County due to power outages in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials declared a state of emergency in Berrien County on Friday night due to a large power outage in the city of Benton Harbor.

The declaration went into effect at 10 p.m. and it will remain in effect for seven days. Officials made the declaration to support efforts in responding to the needs of Benton Harbor and in the protection of the public from dangers presented by the potential exposures to extreme cold temperatures.

Indiana Michigan Power crews are working to get power restored. Meanwhile, a warming center is available for residents at the Second Baptist Church, which is located at 600 Donald Adkins Drive in Benton Harbor.

The Declaration of the State of Emergency is available to read in its entirety below:

(Berrien County Emergency Management)

