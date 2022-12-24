State of emergency declared in Berrien County due to power outages in Benton Harbor

(mgn)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials declared a state of emergency in Berrien County on Friday night due to a large power outage in the city of Benton Harbor.

The declaration went into effect at 10 p.m. and it will remain in effect for seven days. Officials made the declaration to support efforts in responding to the needs of Benton Harbor and in the protection of the public from dangers presented by the potential exposures to extreme cold temperatures.

Indiana Michigan Power crews are working to get power restored. Meanwhile, a warming center is available for residents at the Second Baptist Church, which is located at 600 Donald Adkins Drive in Benton Harbor.

The Declaration of the State of Emergency is available to read in its entirety below:

(Berrien County Emergency Management)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Travel status in St. Joseph County worsens to ‘Warning’ category

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Officials say conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible.

News

Bitter cold temperatures increase frostbite risk

Updated: 1 hour ago
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite.

News

First Look at the Weather – 11:00

Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00.

News

City of South Bend announces holiday schedule for trash pickup

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Trash pickup will be delayed by one day each over the next two weeks.

Latest News

News

City of South Bend announces holiday schedule for trash pickup

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pickup will be delayed by one day each over the next two weeks.

News

Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting.

News

South Shore Line suspends service due to weather conditions, other issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials say they suspended service due to hazardous weather conditions, mechanical issues, and overhead wire issues.

Forecast

Blizzard conditions continue across portions of Michiana into Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Winter weather significantly impacting Michiana this holiday weekend.

News

Battle Creek man dies in snowmobile crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to Michigan State Police, it happened on Thursday just before 11:35 p.m. on B Drive South near 11 Mile Road in Newton Township, Calhoun County.

News

Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash.