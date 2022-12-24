Saturday morning road conditions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Road conditions as of Saturday morning have not improved, forcing drivers to take it slow or stay off the roads all together.

Between compact layers of snow covering the ground, high winds blowing snow onto roadways making visibility low, and chilling temperatures making accidents even more dangerous, bein gout on the roads this morning was not ideal.

Road crews have been working to clear the roads that travelers are saying have stunted their holiday plans and made driving a nightmare.

“We were sliding a lot we couldn’t see anything. It was bad. It was bumpy. Couldn’t see the road, you had no idea what lane you were in. So, we are coming from Texas, so we’ve been driving since 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon, so it all of a sudden got white and it’s just been crazy. So, we pulled off. We were going ten miles an hour for probably like 45 minutes and then we pulled off,” said drivers heading from Texas to Grand Rapids.

As for other forms of travel, the South Shore Line has reopened, but flights out of the airports are still being cancelled and delayed.

