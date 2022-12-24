Power outages reported across Michiana as blizzard conditions continue

(WNDU) - As blizzard conditions continue across portions of Michiana, there are hundreds of people who are without power.

The following significant outages were reported in our area as of 8p.m. on Friday:

INDIANA MICHIGAN POWER

Benton Harbor : 523

Lakeside (Berrien County) : 29

South Bend (south of Eddy Street Commons) : 15

MIDWEST ENERGY & COMMUNICATIONS

NIPSCO

Michigan City : 169

