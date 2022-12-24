Power outages reported across Michiana as blizzard conditions continue
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - As blizzard conditions continue across portions of Michiana, there are hundreds of people who are without power.
The following significant outages were reported in our area as of 8p.m. on Friday:
INDIANA MICHIGAN POWER
Click here to view the current outage map for all coverage areas.
- Benton Harbor: 523
- Lakeside (Berrien County): 29
- South Bend (south of Eddy Street Commons): 15
MIDWEST ENERGY & COMMUNICATIONS
No significant outages. Click here to view the current outage map for all coverage areas.
NIPSCO
Click here to view the current outage map for all coverage areas.
- Michigan City: 169
