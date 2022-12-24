Power outages reported across Michiana as blizzard conditions continue

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - As blizzard conditions continue across portions of Michiana, there are hundreds of people who are without power.

The following significant outages were reported in our area as of 8p.m. on Friday:

INDIANA MICHIGAN POWER

Click here to view the current outage map for all coverage areas.

  • Benton Harbor: 523
  • Lakeside (Berrien County): 29
  • South Bend (south of Eddy Street Commons): 15

MIDWEST ENERGY & COMMUNICATIONS

No significant outages. Click here to view the current outage map for all coverage areas.

NIPSCO

Click here to view the current outage map for all coverage areas.

  • Michigan City: 169

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Researchers looking at new way to treat multiple sclerosis

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
A new therapy is giving MS patients new hope.

News

Medical Moment: Researchers looking at new way to treat multiple sclerosis

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A new therapy is giving MS patients new hope.

News

Blizzard conditions in Berrien County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Even if you are avoiding travel, these wind gusts are dropping temperatures and blowing arctic air right at you when you're outdoors.

News

Officials urging you to stay off I-94

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Police say visibility was near zero along portions of I-94 in Berrien County on Friday.

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: Jimtown Intermediate Wins Martin’s Grant

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
There's a teacher at Jimtown Intermediate who has a long wish list of things for her classroom. So, Martin's Super Markets decided to help with a One School at a Time grant!

Latest News

Forecast

Blizzard conditions continue across portions of Michiana into the busiest travel day of the year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Winter weather significantly impacting Michiana this holiday weekend.

News

One School at a Time: Jimtown Intermediate

Updated: 2 hours ago
There's a teacher at Jimtown Intermediate who has a long wish list of things for her classroom. So, Martin's Super Markets decided to help with a “One School at a Time” grant!

News

Officials give winter storm update in South Bend, St. Joseph County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say road conditions in St. Joseph County today range from bad to terrible.

News

Michiana’s warming centers work to keep residents out of the cold

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Warming centers and weather amnesty programs are working to keep Michiana's residents warm.

News

Travel status worsens in St. Joseph County amid blizzard conditions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Travel conditions are now officially a threat to the safety of the public.