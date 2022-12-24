Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station. (Source: KMOV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after she tracked down her stolen car and allegedly killed two men outside a gas station, police said.

Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday in the deaths of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49. Another man was shot in the head during the shootout but survived.

It was not immediately clear which, if any, of the three men were suspected of stealing Coleman’s car, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Surveillance video showed Coleman walking up to a Hyundai Tucson at the gas station with a man who was also carrying a weapon, according to a police detective. Police have not released the man’s name.

The video shows Coleman opening the car door with her gun raised, while the man opens another door, also with his gun raised.

Coleman opened fire and sparked the shootout, police said.

She told detectives during a recorded interview that she went to the gas station to take her stolen car back, police said.

Coleman, who has no prior criminal history, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action. Online court records do not name an attorney for Coleman.

