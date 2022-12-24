One School at a Time: Jimtown Intermediate Wins Martin’s Grant

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - When Santa checks his list, he can usually tell if it’s from a teacher. That’s because it’s usually full of school supplies!

A Jimtown teacher has a long wish list for her classroom. With the help of a jolly man with a white beard, Martin’s Super Markets awarded her with a One School at a Time $1,000 grant.

“I see the love she has for these students,” said Santa lookalike, Drew Wohlford. “I mean each and every one of them needs a little extra and she gives it, plus some.”

His wife, Brenda Wohlford teaches STEM at Jimtown Intermediate, and nominated her school to win the grant.

“I know she was needing some supplies, I just wanted to give her an opportunity for those,” said Mr. Wohlford.

Her list of supplies aren’t on the school budget.

“I was buying a lot of the stuff myself,” explained Mrs. Wohlford.

Or she asked other teachers for favors.

“I send out emails and say this is what I need, and things show up in my room,” said Mrs. Wohlford.

Family and friends got her wish lists too.

“I ask for all sorts of things from my friends and they’re very generous in providing things that I need for my classroom,” said Mrs. Wohlford.

The One School at a Time grant will help a lot. Mrs. Wohlford knows exactly what she wants to get.

“I know for sure I’m getting microscopes and 3D pens. There’s a crystal growing kit that i want to get. There are some other exploration activities, some robotics that I’m going to get,” said Mrs. Wohlford “I love science. I love every end of the STEM program and so to be able to incorporate all of that, and do more hands-on science projects and things like that is really exciting to me.

“I like that we get to do hands on projects, and we get to do different fun things in here,” said 6th grader Bella Cole.

“I like being here and being able to interact with other people. And I think it’s a break from being in a regular classroom,” said classmate, Carter Poole.

“She’s an amazing teacher. She’s like one of my favorite teachers out of like this whole school and she’s just really funny and sweet,” said fellow student Maddie Platz.

Why is it important to be a fun teacher?

“Because they remember it more. They’re more likely to be engaged if I’m engaged with them. If I’m excited its easier for them to get excited,” said Mrs. Wohlford.

And that makes her jolly husband happy to help her win this grant.

“We have been married for 30 years and I’m just busting my buttons,” said Mr. Wohlford.

With a gift from Martin’s just in time for Christmas.

If you would like to nominate your school for a One School at a Time grant, just click here for a link to the entry form. A winner is picked each month during the school year for the $1,000 Martin’s grant.

