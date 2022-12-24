Officials give advice preventing frostbite in dangerous temperatures

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All around Michiana, people are hunkering down and trying to avoid this bitter cold weather, but if you have to go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk for frostbite.

It’s a little more than a winter wonderland in Michiana, it resembles a whiteout mixed with a snow globe, and with current temperatures below 0°F and windchill around -30°, this dangerously cold weather is the perfect storm for frostbite.

Doctors have some tips for preventing and treating mild stages of frostbite.

These tips can help keep you warm and avoid frostbite. (16 News Now)

“Unfortunately, on a day like today, it can happen really quickly, about 10-15 minutes,” Interim President for the Saint Joseph Medical Group, Dr. Leah Napolitano, said. “We have to be super careful and really go outside only when necessary.”

Frostbite occurs when the underlying tissues freeze because the skin is exposed to intensely cold temperatures. While there are different levels of severity, even mild cases can cause pain and prolonged discoloration.

So, what do you do if you get frostbite?

“When people get frostbite, and they come inside, the most important thing to do is come inside as quickly as possible to a warm area and take off any wet clothing they may have,” Dr. Napolitano said.

Wearing multiple layers is the secret to wintertime warmth, but if you start to sweat, remove layers, as you now put yourself at risk for hypothermia. As your sweat freezes to your clothes, it will become impossible for your body to retain heat. If you feel confused or start shaking, seek warm shelter immediately.

Warm water can also be used to help thaw skin.

“The best way to thaw your skin if you have any frostbite is to use warm water, not hot water, warm water warmed to about 100°F, to slowly thaw your skin back out and have it come back to a normal temperature, Dr. Napolitano added.

Hot water should never be used, or you risk burning your skin, which is why doctors also say not to rub hands together or put them in front of a fireplace or open flame when trying to counteract the effects of frostbite.

“You know, people sometimes want to go by a fire and warm up by a fire, which sounds like a great idea, but your skin is very numb when you have frostbite, and you can’t feel the heat as well, and so that’s really not a good idea, to avoid burns, we want people to avoid flames or fire or the stove or anything like that,” Dr. Napolitano explained.

Even in mild cases, “pins-and-needles” type pain might be associated with the thawing process.

“As you’re warming your skin back up, it might actually develop a little more pain as sensation comes back into those areas,” Dr. Napolitano said. It takes about 15-30 minutes to thaw your skin definitively.”

In windchill temperatures of 15 below zero or lower, frostbite can happen in less than 15 minutes. While mild cases can be treated at home, more severe cases require medical attention.

“There are different grades of it, mild, moderate, and severe; it’s also numbered (stages 1, 2, and 3, respectively),” Dr. Napolitano stated. “If you see your skin changing color, getting hard, certainly a blackening of your skin, that is very concerning because that suggests cell death. I had mentioned cell damage for more mild frostbite, but if you let it continue to be exposed, it can lead to cell death, which is called necrosis. That’s when you see black skin, and we want to prevent that from getting any worse, and we want people to get to the hospital and get medical attention.”

The best way to handle frostbite and avoid potentially permanent damage is to prevent it in the first place by bundling up, wearing multiple layers, and covering exposed skin.

If you enjoy winter sports, snowboarding or skiing pants work great to block wind and keep you warm. Good boots, the taller, the better, paired with warm socks, can help protect your toes, which are the most vulnerable to frostbite since they are the furthest extremities from the heart. Face coverings or balaclavas, paired with scarves and hats, are great for face and head protection. Thick, isolated gloves and putting hands in pockets will protect fingers.

“Of course, the best prevention is to try to avoid going outside unless it’s absolutely necessary, but if you do have to go outside, make sure you’re dressed warmly and covering all your skin, all your body parts as much as possible,” Dr. Napolitano explained. “The most common areas of frostbite are your hands, fingers, toes, nose, chin, and cheeks, so cover your face as best as possible. Of course, wear warm, waterproof shoes or boots. Gloves and mittens are better than gloves because of the body heat of your fingers touching themselves.”

Young children are also more vulnerable to this weather, so parents need to be extra vigilant.

“You know, I have four kids,” Dr. Napolitano said. “It’s rather difficult to convince children to wear hats and gloves, but especially in these kinds of temperatures, it’s essential to make sure they’re prepared for if they are going to be outside.”

This weather is even dangerous for our canine and feline companions. While Fur offers some protection, these temperatures are dangerous even for our furry friends.

“You know, they also can’t let us know when they have these kinds of symptoms,” Dr. Napolitano noted. ”It’s hard to see, so keeping your dogs, cats, and pets inside right now is the best. Have them go in and out as quick as possible, and maybe potentially warm them up with your body heat as well.”

Stay warm, Michiana. Stay inside if you can, and let’s stay safe for the holidays.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.