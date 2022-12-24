Michiana’s warming centers work to keep residents out of the cold

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Warming centers across Michiana have experienced an uptick in guests this cold holiday weekend.

With temperatures as cold as they’ve been and wind chills making it even colder, even bundling up won’t be enough to withstand long periods of time outdoors.

Across Michiana, warming centers have allowed the public to have a free place to warm up, with some even having supplied coffee and food.

In South Bend, several warming centers including The YMCA O’Brien Center, The Charles Black Community Center, and Miracle Revival Church, as well as locations with weather amnesty programs, like the Salvation Army, and South Bend’s Center for The Homeless have opened their doors.

Representatives say, they have just wanted to make sure that everyone has someone warm to go and stay.

“It’s just... we have to. We have to help everybody who needs it, and we just want to encourage folks to get off the street and I know if someone is on the street, they may not be seeing this, so if someone is seeing this and they’re out on the roads and they see someone out on the street, please, send them here if they need to get out of the elements,” said Steve Camilleri, the Executive Director of South Bend’s Center for the Homeless.

The Center for the Homeless has extended their weather amnesty hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., to now being open 24 hours.

