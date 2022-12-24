Medical Moment: Researchers looking at new way to treat multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) impacts almost 1 million Americans.

It’s one of the leading causes of disability among young people in the United States. There are several medications to control the symptoms, but nothing to stop it from progressing.

However, a new therapy is giving patients new hope.

MS is slowly stealing Kathy Miska’s ability to walk.

“Right now, I have a lot of numbness in my hands,” Kathy says. “The bottoms of my feet are very numb.”

Those are just a few of the symptoms MS patients experience. There are more than 20 FDA-approved drugs to relieve symptoms. For many patients, they are on these drugs for life.

“These medications are, some of them are very, very effective in reducing the number of relapses that do occur,” says Dr. Michael Sy, neurologist at UCI Health.

But nothing stops the progression.

“It is frustrating when we see patients declining and can’t do much more for them,” Sy says.

Now, Sy is part of a handful of doctors in the world using an experimental leading-edge stem cell transplant to fight MS.

“Bone marrow transplant offers the opportunity to just completely reset the immune system,” Sy says.

Autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT) is an immunosuppressive therapy that involves harvesting a patient’s own blood stem cells. The patient’s immune system is wiped out using chemo, then the stem cells are reinfused into the patient.

“80 percent of the time, patients no longer have relapses,” Sy says.

No more relapses, no more medication, and for 65 percent of the patients, the progression stops, making the new treatment potentially life-changing for millions.

Because the stem cell transplant therapy allows patients to get off all their medications in the long run, researchers believe this will not only be lifesaving, but also cost effective.

