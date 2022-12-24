I&M urges customers to conserve electricity due to power system strain

(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is asking its customers to reduce their electricity use to help conserve power while we continue to experience frigid temperatures here in Michiana.

I&M says extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system.

Therefore, officials with the company are urging you to conserve as much power as you can without sacrificing your safety until 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, to help ensure adequate power supplies.

I&M says you can reduce electricity use by:

Turning off or unplugging appliances and lights that are not being used

Turning your thermostat down a few degrees

Avoiding the use of large appliances like ovens, dishwashers, washing machines, and dryers

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.