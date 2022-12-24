I&M urges customers to conserve electricity due to power system strain

(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is asking its customers to reduce their electricity use to help conserve power while we continue to experience frigid temperatures here in Michiana.

I&M says extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system.

Therefore, officials with the company are urging you to conserve as much power as you can without sacrificing your safety until 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, to help ensure adequate power supplies.

I&M says you can reduce electricity use by:

  • Turning off or unplugging appliances and lights that are not being used
  • Turning your thermostat down a few degrees
  • Avoiding the use of large appliances like ovens, dishwashers, washing machines, and dryers

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday morning road conditions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Road conditions continue to keep drivers off of the roads in Michiana.

News

WNDU Vault: Parking tickets pile up for SB Council President

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WNDU Vault: South Bend snake on the loose

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Pet Vet: Veterinary Forensics

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday Morning, December 24, 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Blizzard conditions felt across Berrien County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The conditions created very low visibility, which is the exact reason why officials are urging you to stay off the roads.

News

Officials give advice on preventing frostbite in dangerous temperatures

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
While there are different levels of severity, even mild cases of frostbite can cause pain and prolonged discoloration.

News

Travel status in St. Joseph County worsens to ‘Warning’ category

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Officials say road conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible.

News

UPDATE: State of emergency lifted in Berrien County after power outages resolved in Benton Harbor

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The state of emergency in Berrien County was declared late Friday night, but was lifted by early Saturday morning.

News

Travel status in St. Joseph County worsens to ‘Warning’ category

Updated: 15 hours ago
Officials say conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible.