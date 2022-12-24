First Alert Weather Day: Icy and snow-covered roads will impact travel through Christmas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CHRISTMAS EVE: Roads stay VERY icy. Lake effect snow showers continue north of the Toll Road. Open areas will continue to have blowing snow at times with a west wind of 10-25 mph. Low 5F. Wind chill -20 to- 10F.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Isolated snow shower north of the Toll Road. Icy roads continue to be a problem. WSW 10-20 mph will lead to minor blowing snow at times in open areas. High 13F. Wind chill -15 to -5F.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Chance snow shower late as a quick Alberta clipper slides south of Michiana. Only a trace of snow is expected. Low 5F. Wind relaxing 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy. A few flurries to light snow showers are possible. High 20F. Low 6F. Wind light and variable.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Road conditions will GREATLY improve my midweek as highs go above freezing Wednesday afternoon! Chance of rain showers arrives Thursday through the New Year holiday. We stay above freezing until mid January!

