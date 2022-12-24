City of South Bend announces holiday schedule for trash pickup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule.

City offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Therefore, pickup will be delayed by one day each over the next two weeks. So, if you normally have your trash picked up on Tuesdays, it will be picked up on Wednesdays, and so on.

For the week of Dec. 26, trash pickup will be:

Monday, Dec. 26 : Christmas Day observed, no trash pickup

Tuesday, Dec. 27 : Areas normally serviced on Monday

Wednesday, Dec. 28 : Areas normally serviced on Tuesday

Thursday, Dec. 29 : Areas normally serviced on Wednesday

Friday, Dec. 30 : Areas normally serviced on Thursday

For the week of Jan. 2, trash pickup will be:

Monday, Jan. 2 : New Year’s Day observed, no trash pickup

Tuesday, Jan. 3 : Areas normally serviced on Monday

Wednesday, Jan. 4 : Areas normally serviced on Tuesday

Thursday, Jan. 5 : Areas normally serviced on Wednesday

Friday, Jan. 6 : Areas normally serviced on Thursday

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.