City of South Bend announces holiday schedule for trash pickup

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule.

City offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Therefore, pickup will be delayed by one day each over the next two weeks. So, if you normally have your trash picked up on Tuesdays, it will be picked up on Wednesdays, and so on.

For the week of Dec. 26, trash pickup will be:

  • Monday, Dec. 26: Christmas Day observed, no trash pickup
  • Tuesday, Dec. 27: Areas normally serviced on Monday
  • Wednesday, Dec. 28: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday
  • Thursday, Dec. 29: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday
  • Friday, Dec. 30: Areas normally serviced on Thursday

For the week of Jan. 2, trash pickup will be:

  • Monday, Jan. 2: New Year’s Day observed, no trash pickup
  • Tuesday, Jan. 3: Areas normally serviced on Monday
  • Wednesday, Jan. 4: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday
  • Thursday, Jan. 5: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday
  • Friday, Jan. 6: Areas normally serviced on Thursday

City of South Bend announces holiday schedule for trash pickup

