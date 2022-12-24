Blizzard conditions felt across Berrien County

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Blizzard conditions were felt across Berrien County on Friday, as the county was hit with heavy snow, strong winds, and cold temperatures.

As 16 News Now Investigative Reporter Carli Luca shows us in the video above, the conditions created very low visibility, which is the exact reason why officials are urging you to stay off the roads. The wind can take the snow up into the air and cause a whiteout in a matter of seconds.

Meanwhile, if you are outside for an extended period and you feel your skin starting to get numb, that can be an early indication of frostbite. You’ll want to get inside and warm up slowly. It’s important that you don’t use hot water, but instead use warm water to warm up that skin.

And if you have any other frostbite concerns, click here for more information.

