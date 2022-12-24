Blizzard conditions felt across Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Blizzard conditions were felt across Berrien County on Friday, as the county was hit with heavy snow, strong winds, and cold temperatures.

As 16 News Now Investigative Reporter Carli Luca shows us in the video above, the conditions created very low visibility, which is the exact reason why officials are urging you to stay off the roads. The wind can take the snow up into the air and cause a whiteout in a matter of seconds.

Meanwhile, if you are outside for an extended period and you feel your skin starting to get numb, that can be an early indication of frostbite. You’ll want to get inside and warm up slowly. It’s important that you don’t use hot water, but instead use warm water to warm up that skin.

And if you have any other frostbite concerns, click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travel advisories issued across Michiana amid winter storm
Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi
Michigan State Police urging drivers to avoid I-94 after multiple crashes cause lane closures
A few Mishawaka deer were unbothered by the cold on Thursday!
VIDEO: Deer play amid winter weather in Mishawaka on Thursday
First Alert
Blizzard conditions continue across portions of Michiana into Saturday

Latest News

In windchill temperatures of 15 below zero or lower, frostbite can happen in less than 15...
Officials give advice preventing frostbite in dangerous temperatures
Officials say road conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible.
Travel status in St. Joseph County worsens to ‘Warning’ category
State of emergency declared in Berrien County due to power outages in Benton Harbor
Officials say conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible.
Travel status in St. Joseph County worsens to ‘Warning’ category