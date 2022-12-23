Travel advisories issued across Michiana amid winter storm

(WNDU) - Several counties here in Michiana have issued travel advisories due to the hazardous road conditions brought upon by a winter storm that made its arrival to the area on Thursday.

INDIANA

In Indiana, county travel status information is provided by each county’s emergency management agency. As counties initiate official travel advisories and notify the state, they will be automatically updated at the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website.

Counties that are YELLOW are under an ADVISORY, which is the lowest level of local travel advisory. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and you should use caution or avoid those areas.

Counties that are ORANGE are under a WATCH, meaning that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. This is also when emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

Counties that are RED are under a WARNING, which is the highest level of local travel advisory. It means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. Under this advisory, you are urged to:

Refrain from all travel

Comply with necessary emergency measures

Cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans

Obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

Here are the local Indiana counties that are under an advisory as of 8:15 p.m. on Thursday:

WATCH ( ORANGE ) : LaPorte, Pulaski

ADVISORY ( YELLOW ): Elkhart, LaGrange, Marshall, Kosciusko, St. Joseph

Meanwhile, The Indiana Toll Road issued a winter weather ban for certain oversized vehicles from Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m. EST (4 p.m. CST) until Sunday, Dec. 25, at 12 a.m. EST (Saturday, Dec. 24, at 11 p.m. CST) .

MICHIGAN

Across the state line in Michigan, you can check MDOT’s MiDrive Website for information on closures, snowplow locations, and other road condition information.

Locally, a travel advisory was issued for St. Joseph County, Mich., effective at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 . This means all non-essential traffic is being asked to stay off the roadways and you should not travel unless it’s necessary.

