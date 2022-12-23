Tips to help prevent frostbite

By Carli Luca and 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - As arctic air arrives in Michiana, 16 News Now wants to make sure you know how to stay safe if you must be out in the elements.

Frostbite can be a serious condition that causes numbness, permanent nerve damage, and even amputation—so please take precautions. It only takes a matter of minutes to get frostbite when the wind chill is -15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.

Your fingers, toes, nose, and ears are most at risk when the digits drop since they receive less blood flow, so make sure they’re covered.

To help prevent frostbite:

  • Limit time outdoors
  • Dress in several layers of loose, warm clothing
  • Avoid getting your skin wet (you can stay dry with waterproof clothing)

Meanwhile, Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic had some helpful advice regarding frostbites during his weekly “Ask the Doctor” segment on 16 News Now at Noon back on Tuesday.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Travel advisories issued across Michiana amid winter storm

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Several counties here in Michiana have issued travel advisories due to the hazardous road conditions brought upon by a winter storm that made its arrival to the area on Thursday.

Indiana

Judge grants motion to dismiss 5 of 30 charges against Indiana man in child porn case

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Carli Luca and 16 News Now
This was supposed to be the final pre-trial hearing for Kegan Kline, who is facing charges for child pornography.

News

WNDU First Alert Forecast - 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
WNDU First Alert Forecast - 6 p.m.

News

Drayk Bowen leads Freeman's 2023 recruiting class

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Judge grants motion to dismiss 5 of 30 charges against Indiana man in child porn case

Updated: 2 hours ago
This was supposed to be the final pre-trial hearing for Kegan Kline, who is facing charges for child pornography.

News

Stay up-to-date on flight status by downloading airline apps

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Twin Branch Elementary wins state robotics championship

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Tips to help prevent frostbite

Updated: 3 hours ago
As arctic air arrives in Michiana, 16 News Now wants to make sure you know how to stay safe if you must be out in the elements.

News

First Look at the Weather – 5:30

Updated: 3 hours ago
As First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht tells us in his first look at the weather at 5:30, the winds are starting to kick up here in Michiana.

News

Medical Moment: Bacteria-eating viruses used to kill hard-to-stop infections

Updated: 3 hours ago