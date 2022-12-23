Tips to help prevent frostbite

(WNDU) - As arctic air arrives in Michiana, 16 News Now wants to make sure you know how to stay safe if you must be out in the elements.

Frostbite can be a serious condition that causes numbness, permanent nerve damage, and even amputation—so please take precautions. It only takes a matter of minutes to get frostbite when the wind chill is -15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.

Your fingers, toes, nose, and ears are most at risk when the digits drop since they receive less blood flow, so make sure they’re covered.

To help prevent frostbite:

Limit time outdoors

Dress in several layers of loose, warm clothing

Avoid getting your skin wet (you can stay dry with waterproof clothing)

Meanwhile, Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic had some helpful advice regarding frostbites during his weekly “Ask the Doctor” segment on 16 News Now at Noon back on Tuesday.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.