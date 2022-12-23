South Shore Line suspends service due to weather conditions, other issues

(WNDU) - The South Shore Line has suspended services for the rest of the day on Friday, Dec. 23, except for two eastbound departures from Millennium Station in Chicago.

Officials say they suspended service due to hazardous weather conditions, mechanical issues, and overhead wire issues.

All remaining westbound trains have been suspended. Westbound Train 18 is making all scheduled stops and will be the last train into Chicago on Friday.

Meanwhile, all remaining eastbound trains have been suspended apart from Eastbound Trains 111 and 119. Train 111 left Millennium Station at 4:02 p.m., while Train 119 will depart at 5:58 p.m. After Train 119, there will be no remaining eastbound service on Friday.

The South Shore Line has yet to make any updates regarding train service on Saturday, Dec. 24, but officials say they will be made as they become available.

