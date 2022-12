SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are responding to a shooting in the 2200 block Huey Street.

We are told the call came in around 7 a.m. and one male victim was taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this hour.

If you have any information, please call the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

