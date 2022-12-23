Road conditions after weather system rolls through Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) We’re keeping our eyes on the roads out there as the snow piles up.

The road conditions Thursday night looked like the polar opposite of what the roads were like in the early afternoon.

This just goes to show how quickly this weather system came in and the temperature drop was right behind it.

Around 1:00 P.M., the temperature was above freezing at 37 degrees. Then we started to see the temp fall to 25 degrees around 6:00 P.M.

by 11:00 P.M. we saw temps drop to ten degrees, a more-than-25-degree drop from the afternoon.

This is what one driver in South Bend described his commute in this snow.

“I drove here from 25th street near Adams High School and I was driving and sliding across the road and stuff. My tail end was swinging back and forth. I almost got pulled over by two cops because they were wondering why I was driving like that,” said South Bend resident Caleb Garing.

Folks will definitely want to take their time out there. Give yourself a lot of stopping distance, and stay inside if you don’t have to drive.

