Passengers struggle to find flights out of SBN

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to new details at the South Bend International Airport as they continue to do their best to keep runways clear during this storm.

More than half of the flights heading out of the airport were canceled Friday and almost all of the early afternoon arrivals were either delayed or canceled too.

We told you Thursday that airport ground crews are working 24/7 to keep the runways clear, but it’s ultimately up to the airline to cancel or delay flights.

United canceled the flight to Chicago that was originally supposed to leave at 1:15 P.M. That time kept getting pushed back until they eventually canceled it around 3:00 P.M.

Some people were able to book the next flight to Chicago that was supposed to leave at 5:00 P.M., but that was canceled a half hour before the scheduled takeoff.

We caught up with a Notre Dame student who was supposed to be on that last Chicago flight, but now he says his holiday travel plans could be in jeopardy.

“The flight originally supposed to depart from here at 5:20 P.M. hasn’t departed from Chicago yet. I’m beginning to feel like this weather requires me to get on the plane tomorrow or cancel the trip,” said SBN travelerQingyng Zhong.

“We were at the gate and the flight got delayed until 3:00 P.M., and then it got delayed to 4:00 P.M. Now I’m thinking this isn’t going to happen. Then it got delayed to 4:00 P.M. Then it got delayed to 5:30 P.M. and then it got canceled. Fortunately, I got a seat on the next flight which they say is still going to happen on time, but I’ve been here all afternoon and I haven’t seen a plane come or go in this airport,” said Dan Pedtke who missed his connecting flight to Boston because of the cancelation.

The South Shore Line suspended all its trains going to Chicago for the rest of the day too, leaving passengers scrambling to salvage their holiday travel plans, like this flyer who was planning on road-tripping with his family down to Florida after flying from South Bend, to Chicago, to Maryland.

“One of my parents, they said they could get us a ticket from here straight to Florida but that ruins the whole road trip part of it,” said SBN Traveler Aiden Neal.

You can check your flight status by contacting the airline on which you’re flying for the most up-to-date travel details. You can also visit flysbn.com.

