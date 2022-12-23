Michigan State Police urging drivers to avoid I-94 after multiple crashes cause lane closures

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are urging you to stay off I-94 in both directions between New Buffalo and Battle Creek until 4 p.m. or later as crews continue to clean up the roadway after multiple crashes on Friday morning.

This comes as police say blizzard conditions are worsening. Officials with MSP’s Fifth District advised that this isn’t an order, but rather a request because crews need time to clear the interstate.

Blizzard conditions are worsening. We need motorists to stay off I-94 both directions between (Berrien) New Buffalo & (Calhoun) Battle Creek until 4pm or later. Request only, not an order. Units need time to clear roadway of numerous crashes. Thank you. #stayhome https://t.co/ml12u8OCXQ — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) December 23, 2022

MSP says there was a crash involving nine semi-trucks near the 41-mile marker in Watervliet Township. As a result, eastbound lanes were shut down. Later, police reported a seven-car pileup in the same area. No serious injuries were reported.

Footage of 9 semi tractor trailer crash; I-94 at mm #41, Watervliet Twp, Berrien County pic.twitter.com/6DvPw3Cvuw — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) December 23, 2022

An MSP patrol vehicle was struck at mile marker 48. The trooper is reportedly okay. Meanwhile, a firefighter was reportedly struck near mile marker 23 while conducting traffic control. The firefighter’s injuries are unknown at this time.

#Update



E/B I-94 mm #23 after Red Arrow, Lincoln Twp, Berrien Co. shut down due to crash, firefighter struck conducting traffic control…unknown injuries.



US-131 at US12 White Pigeon, St Joseph County closed in both directions due to semi/passenger car crash. — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) December 23, 2022

At mile marker 88, westbound lanes were blocked by a jackknifed semi-truck

Police say visibility is near zero along portions of I-94, including in Van Buren County.

For updates, you can follow MSP’s Fifth District on Twitter or visit MDOT’s MiDrive website.

