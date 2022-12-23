Michigan State Police urging drivers to avoid I-94 after multiple crashes cause lane closures

(Michigan State Police)
By 16 News Now
Dec. 23, 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are urging you to stay off I-94 in both directions between New Buffalo and Battle Creek until 4 p.m. or later as crews continue to clean up the roadway after multiple crashes on Friday morning.

This comes as police say blizzard conditions are worsening. Officials with MSP’s Fifth District advised that this isn’t an order, but rather a request because crews need time to clear the interstate.

MSP says there was a crash involving nine semi-trucks near the 41-mile marker in Watervliet Township. As a result, eastbound lanes were shut down. Later, police reported a seven-car pileup in the same area. No serious injuries were reported.

An MSP patrol vehicle was struck at mile marker 48. The trooper is reportedly okay. Meanwhile, a firefighter was reportedly struck near mile marker 23 while conducting traffic control. The firefighter’s injuries are unknown at this time.

At mile marker 88, westbound lanes were blocked by a jackknifed semi-truck

Police say visibility is near zero along portions of I-94, including in Van Buren County.

For updates, you can follow MSP’s Fifth District on Twitter or visit MDOT’s MiDrive website.

