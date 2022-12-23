Michigan City man sentenced to 37 years for trafficking fentanyl.

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A drug kingpin will spend 37 years behind bars for his role in “Operation Fentanyl Freeway.”

Rico Marion, 45, of Michigan City, was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm while drug trafficking.

From June through August of 2021, Marion conspired with others to distribute fentanyl around Michigan City, selling pills appearing to be Oxycodone that was actually fentanyl.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.