Judge grants motion to dismiss 5 of 30 charges against Indiana man in child porn case

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana man who admitted to making a fake online profile to target underage girls was in court on Thursday.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, this was supposed to be the final pre-trial hearing for Kegan Kline, who is facing charges for child pornography.

Miami County Judge Timothy Spahr granted a motion to dismiss five of the 30 charges against Kline. The prosecutor had requested the dismissal, claiming there was insufficient evidence to prove those five charges.

This comes more than two years after Kline was arrested and allegedly admitted to creating the “anthony_shots” profile that police investigated in connection to the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi. Kline has not been charged with their murders and is not officially a suspect in the case.

An additional pre-trial conference is now planned for Jan. 26, 2023, and Kline’s trial is scheduled to start on May 10, 2023.

Kegan Anthony Kline (Miami County Sheriff's Office)

