Frostbite and frozen pipes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has been telling you how dangerous these temperatures can be, as only a few minutes of exposure can leave skin frostbitten.

But these frigid temperatures can also harm your home, specifically the pipes.

Local plumbers shared a few tips with 16 News Now to protect Michiana home pipes from potential freezing temperatures.

They tell us if you are planning on traveling for the holidays, leave the thermostat at about 58 degrees, which will help keep the water in the pipes from freezing, and leaving a faucet dripping can also help, as moving water freezes much slower than water standing still.

“If you do know where your water meter is or your well pump, find a faucet that’s furthest away from that meter,” Niezgodski Plumbing President Grant Niezgodski said. “In other words, allow the water to travel all the way to your plumbing system, so you can get all of it moving through as much as possible. So, if you have a two-story house, probably go to the second floor, furthest away from the meter. One story house, where you can find furthest away from that meter.”

And as temperatures continue to drop overnight, we want to remind folks that frostbite can happen in a matter of minutes, so if you do have to go out and face this weather, make sure you are bundling up and protecting yourself.

If you start noticing skin redness or pain, do not rub your hands together, as it can damage your skin. Instead, immediately seek shelter and try to warm up.

It is important to note that if you use water to warm up after exposure to severe cold, never use hot water, as hot water will burn your frost-nipped skin and cause further tissue damage.

The best way to treat frostbite is to prevent it in the first place by bundling up layers and covering exposed skin.

Mild cases can be treated at home, but all other cases require medical attention.

If you can, stay inside until this storm passes. Stay warm, Michiana.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.