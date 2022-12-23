Flights canceled at South Bend International Airport on Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the winter storm here in Michiana, flights in and out of South Bend have already been canceled.

Seven flights have been canceled on Friday that were supposed to depart from South Bend from American Airlines, Delta, Allegiant, and United.

And eight flights that were supposed to arrive in South Bend on Friday have also been canceled from Mesa, Arizona, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Punta Gorda, Fla.

“It’s unfortunate this year that it is happening during the busy travel season, but our team will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to make sure the operation can be maintained and those runways can be kept open,” said Julie Curtis, vice president of marketing and air service development at SBN.

To find out more information on flight cancellations, simply click here.

