Fatal Snowmobile Crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a snowmobile.

The crash occurred on B Drive South near 11 Mile Rd on December 22, 2022, at approximately 11:23 PM in Newton Township, Calhoun County.

The snowmobile, driven by a 49-year-old male, from Battle Creek was traveling south bound across B Drive South, when it entered a field and lost control after striking a rock.

The 49-year old male driver of the snowmobile was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old female passenger, also from Battle Creek, was transported via ambulance to Bronson Battle Creek for non life threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.

