Fatal Crash Involving Car and Semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It happened at around 9:00 p.m. December 22, when a Nissan Altima, traveling west on County Road 18, lost control after hitting a patch of ice and slid into the eastbound lanes colliding with a semi.

Both driver and passenger of the Nissan were taken to the hospital with head, chest and pelvis injuries.

The passenger of the Nissan died of their injuries a short time later.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.