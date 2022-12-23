Blizzard conditions continue across portions of Michiana into the busiest travel day of the year

Travel significantly impacted by snow, wind and low visibility
By Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS continue for Michiana on both Friday and Saturday into the busiest travel time of the year. A Blizzard Warning is in place for the northern half of Michiana through 1pm Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for the southern portions of Michiana through 7am Saturday.

TODAY: Blowing and drifting snow. Lake effect snow continues. VERY cold and blustery. High near 4 degrees with wind chills as low as -35. West winds 25-30mph with gusts to 50mph.

TONIGHT: Blowing and drifting snow. Lake effect snow continues. Low of 1 with wind chills as low as -30. West winds 25-30mph with guests to 50mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Lake effect snow. Areas of blowing snow. Becoming partly cloudy south. High near 10. West winds 20 mph, gusts to 40mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of lake effect snow. Still cold. Low of 5.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of lake effect snow. High of 13.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is showing at least a travel advisory in every...
Travel advisories issued across Michiana amid winter storm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blizzard Warnings Up for Michiana
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were...
1 hurt in shooting at Roseland Holiday Inn Express
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

Latest News

It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
Shooting on Huey St. in South Bend
Winter Weather Significantly Impacts Your Holiday Weekend
WNDU First Alert Forecast 12-23-22 AM
Fatal crash on County Road 18 involving a car and semi.
Fatal Crash Involving Car and Semi
MSP are investigating a fatal crash involving a snowmobile.
Fatal Snowmobile Crash