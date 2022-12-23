Blizzard conditions continue across portions of Michiana into the busiest travel day of the year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS continue for Michiana on both Friday and Saturday into the busiest travel time of the year. A Blizzard Warning is in place for the northern half of Michiana through 1pm Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for the southern portions of Michiana through 7am Saturday.

TODAY: Blowing and drifting snow. Lake effect snow continues. VERY cold and blustery. High near 4 degrees with wind chills as low as -35. West winds 25-30mph with gusts to 50mph.

TONIGHT: Blowing and drifting snow. Lake effect snow continues. Low of 1 with wind chills as low as -30. West winds 25-30mph with guests to 50mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Lake effect snow. Areas of blowing snow. Becoming partly cloudy south. High near 10. West winds 20 mph, gusts to 40mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of lake effect snow. Still cold. Low of 5.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of lake effect snow. High of 13.

