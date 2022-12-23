3 major roads in Granger closed Friday night due to high winds, drifting

Portions of Bittersweet Road, Cleveland Road, and Douglas Road have been closed until further...
Portions of Bittersweet Road, Cleveland Road, and Douglas Road have been closed until further notice.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph County say three major roads in Granger have been closed until further notice due to high winds and severe drifting.

The following roads will be closed through Friday night and will be reassessed Saturday morning or when the high winds subside:

  • Bittersweet Road between Anderson and Douglas Roads
  • Cleveland Road between Capital Avenue and Bittersweet Road
  • Douglas Road between Capital Avenue and Bittersweet Road

Officials say more information on these closures will be relayed as it is received.

