3 major roads in Granger closed Friday night due to high winds, drifting

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph County say three major roads in Granger have been closed until further notice due to high winds and severe drifting.

The following roads will be closed through Friday night and will be reassessed Saturday morning or when the high winds subside:

Bittersweet Road between Anderson and Douglas Roads

Cleveland Road between Capital Avenue and Bittersweet Road

Douglas Road between Capital Avenue and Bittersweet Road

Officials say more information on these closures will be relayed as it is received.

