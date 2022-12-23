2 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit spans from Elkhart to Cass County.

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are behind bars in Cass County after a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Thursday afternoon.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, the chase started just before 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street in Elkhart.

The pursuit went on for about half an hour, crossing the state line, before a damaged tire forced the suspects to surrender to police on Grange Street, south of Cassopolis.

The case will be handled by the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.

