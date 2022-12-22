Tyler’s Peace Angels donates 500 toys to Beacon Children’s Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is keeping the memory of their young son alive this Christmas.

Their group, known as “Tyler’s Peace Angels,” is named in honor of their son, Tyler Allman.

Sadly, Tyler died five years ago after a long battle with Batten disease.

To honor his legacy, his brother, mother, and father have donated 500 gifts to Beacon Children’s Hospital. Last year’s donations amounted to 300 gifts, but this year they’ve been able to break that record.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.