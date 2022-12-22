Tyler’s Peace Angels donates 500 toys to Beacon Children’s Hospital

Tyler's Peace Angels have broken their toy record this year with a huge donation of 500 toys!
Tyler's Peace Angels have broken their toy record this year with a huge donation of 500 toys!(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is keeping the memory of their young son alive this Christmas.

Their group, known as “Tyler’s Peace Angels,” is named in honor of their son, Tyler Allman.

Sadly, Tyler died five years ago after a long battle with Batten disease.

To honor his legacy, his brother, mother, and father have donated 500 gifts to Beacon Children’s Hospital. Last year’s donations amounted to 300 gifts, but this year they’ve been able to break that record.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blizzard Warnings Up for Michiana
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Authorities in Arizona say Nichole Cortez was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash with the...
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash with car full of Christmas presents, family says
Wendy Haenes
Bremen woman arrested for OWI, possession of controlled substance after crashing mail carrier vehicle into tree

Latest News

WNDU First Alert Forecast - 6 p.m.
WNDU First Alert Forecast - 6 p.m.
Drayk Bowen leads Freeman's 2023 recruiting class
Drayk Bowen leads Freeman's 2023 recruiting class
This was supposed to be the final pre-trial hearing for Kegan Kline, who is facing charges for...
Judge grants motion to dismiss 5 of 30 charges against Indiana man in child porn case
WNDU's Jack Springgate joins us live from the South Bend Airport to give us the latest on...
Stay up-to-date on flight status by downloading airline apps