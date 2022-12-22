South Bend officials give update on winter storm preparedness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller and other city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on the city’s winter storm preparedness.

The update comes as Michiana braces for a winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures.

According to Mueller, the city is most concerned about the low temperatures and high winds taking out power and leaving residents in the cold. In turn, the city has multiple warming centers available for residents should they need it.

As for the roads, officials say roads in the city have been pretreated. Meanwhile, plows are on standby across the city and ready to get to work.

“We’ve got 66 plows that are ready to roll, and we’ll go around-the-clock operations, so we’ll be working 24 hours,” said Eric Horvath, public works director for the City of South Bend.

On top of working to remove the snow, the city’s emergency services will be working to the best of their abilities to keep residents safe and help in emergencies.

“Our primary focus on storms like this when we get a lot of snow, and especially with the blowing snow, is keeping the main (roads) clear for our first responders to be able to continue to respond to calls,” Horvath said. “So, we will be staying on main (roads) until the snow stops, and then we will get back into residential areas.”

Officials are urging you to stay at home and limit your travel, if possible.

“If you don’t need to travel, just stay home, and enjoy your family,” Horvath said. “If you do need to travel, make sure you give yourself enough time to clean off your car and to get where you’re going. And make sure you’re traveling slowly.”

City officials are encouraging you to call the 311 hotline instead of 911 in cases of emergencies that are not life-threatening so that police and fire officials can best put their resources to use.

