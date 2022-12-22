Shooting at Roseland Holiday Inn Express

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST
ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Roseland and St. Joseph County police were called to a disturbance at the Holiday Inn Express at 120 North Dixie Way for a report of a man kicking in a door.

The emergency call was made at 3:19 a.m. Police discovered a man on scene shot in the abdomen and medical care was immediately administered. He is now in stable condition.

The status of any suspects is currently unknown, but this was believed to be an isolated incident.

Multiple witnesses saw the event and have been interviewed by Roseland police who are leading the investigation.

This is a breaking story and updates will continue as more information is learned.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

