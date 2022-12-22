Notre Dame signs 24 on National Signing Day

By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Notre Dame signs 24 total recruits for their class of 2023, which ranks 9th in the nation according to 24/7 Sports.

20 of Marcus Freeman’s first recruiting class are 4-star players according to 24/7 Sports’ rankings. The other 4 players are 3-star recruits. Freeman talked about the guys that put pen to paper and committed their future to the Irish.

“First time we’ve had a top 300 player at every position,” said the head coach. “It’s a close group that’s been committed, really for the majority of the guys, before the season even started. The chance for these guys to stay together and to build that close bond has been vital for this class to stay together.

This has been a collective, group effort. As I told the staff, today is a day to celebrate because, again, you have to make sure you get the right guys to this place. That’s what we did.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What does a blizzard warning mean for us here in Michiana?
Flash Freeze Possible Thursday Night
Authorities in Arizona say Nichole Cortez was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash with the...
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash with car full of Christmas presents, family says
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Wendy Haenes
Bremen woman arrested for OWI, possession of controlled substance after crashing mail carrier vehicle into tree
Adarius Ferguson
Benton Harbor man sentenced to 12 years for nationwide wire fraud scheme

Latest News

Drayk Bowen signs NLI
Mr. Football Indiana Drayk Bowen commits to Notre Dame
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, is chase by members of Notre Dame during...
Ghost of Quarterback Past: Irish learn from facing Heisman winner
Irish men’s hoops still in ‘bounce back mode’ after losing back-to-back games
South Carolina features a relatively well-known quarterback in former Netflix star Spencer...
Who will play QB for the Irish in Jacksonville?