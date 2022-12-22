Notre Dame signs 24 on National Signing Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Notre Dame signs 24 total recruits for their class of 2023, which ranks 9th in the nation according to 24/7 Sports.

20 of Marcus Freeman’s first recruiting class are 4-star players according to 24/7 Sports’ rankings. The other 4 players are 3-star recruits. Freeman talked about the guys that put pen to paper and committed their future to the Irish.

“First time we’ve had a top 300 player at every position,” said the head coach. “It’s a close group that’s been committed, really for the majority of the guys, before the season even started. The chance for these guys to stay together and to build that close bond has been vital for this class to stay together.

This has been a collective, group effort. As I told the staff, today is a day to celebrate because, again, you have to make sure you get the right guys to this place. That’s what we did.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.