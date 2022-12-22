Notre Dame men’s hoops falls to 0-2 in ACC play with 73-72 loss to Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team had an opportunity to pick up its first conference win of the season over Florida State on Wednesday night, but the Fighting Irish came up just short, falling to the Seminoles 73-72.

Down by one, Notre Dame (7-5, 0-2 ACC) had a chance to take the lead in the final seconds of the game, but an overthrown pass downcourt to Cormac Ryan as he was sprinting toward the basket ultimately sealed the victory for Florida State (4-10, 2-1 ACC).

JJ Starling finished with 20 points and three steals for Notre Dame. He scored six points in the final two minutes, which gave the Irish a chance to win at the buzzer. Ryan had 17 points, while Nate Laszewski and Trey Wertz added 12 points and 10 points, respectively, for the Irish.

Notre Dame will take a short break for the holidays before returning to the court at home on Dec. 27 against Jacksonville. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.

