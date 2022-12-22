Notre Dame men’s hoops falls to 0-2 in ACC play with 73-72 loss to Florida State

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team had an opportunity to pick up its first conference win of the season over Florida State on Wednesday night, but the Fighting Irish came up just short, falling to the Seminoles 73-72.

Down by one, Notre Dame (7-5, 0-2 ACC) had a chance to take the lead in the final seconds of the game, but an overthrown pass downcourt to Cormac Ryan as he was sprinting toward the basket ultimately sealed the victory for Florida State (4-10, 2-1 ACC).

JJ Starling finished with 20 points and three steals for Notre Dame. He scored six points in the final two minutes, which gave the Irish a chance to win at the buzzer. Ryan had 17 points, while Nate Laszewski and Trey Wertz added 12 points and 10 points, respectively, for the Irish.

Notre Dame will take a short break for the holidays before returning to the court at home on Dec. 27 against Jacksonville. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blizzard Warnings Up for Michiana
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Authorities in Arizona say Nichole Cortez was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash with the...
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash with car full of Christmas presents, family says
Wendy Haenes
Bremen woman arrested for OWI, possession of controlled substance after crashing mail carrier vehicle into tree

Latest News

The No. 5 Irish (10-1) only led the unranked Broncos (5-6) by eight at halftime before pulling...
No. 5 Irish wrap up non-conference play with 85-57 win over Western Michigan
Bowen is the first Indiana Mr. Football to commit to Notre Dame since Jack Kiser in 2018.
Indiana Mr. Football Drayk Bowen commits to Notre Dame
Irish prepare to replace key pieces on both sides of the ball
Notre Dame signs 24 on National Signing Day
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, is chase by members of Notre Dame during...
Ghost of Quarterback Past: Irish learn from facing Heisman winner