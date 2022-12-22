No. 5 Irish wrap up non-conference play with 85-57 win over Western Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team wrapped up its non-conference schedule with an 85-57 win over Western Michigan on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion.

The No. 5 Irish (10-1) only led the unranked Broncos (5-6) by eight at halftime before pulling away in the second half thanks to a 17-0 run to start the third quarter.

Maddy Westbeld had a season-high 23 points to lead the way for the Irish. Sonia Citron and Kylee Watson were also in double figures with 16 points and 10 points, respectively. Olivia Miles had 12 assists.

Head Coach Niele Ivey said after the game that she’s happy with where her team is at as they turn the page to conference play.

“I feel like it’s an incredible non-conference season,” Ivey said. “We’re 10-1 in a really great position. So, super proud of that. I feel like our effort coming out today was a little sluggish, but after the second half, they picked it up. We had a 17-0 run in the third quarter, so I was really happy about that. But again, this group is pretty special. Excited for us returning after Christmas in ACC play.”

The Irish will take a short break for the holidays before they head south to face the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 29. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.