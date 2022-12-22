Mr. Football Indiana Drayk Bowen commits to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Based on the list of players that signed their letters on intent to Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman will have the 9th ranked recruiting class in 2023, according to 24/7 Sports.

One of the players in Freeman’s first recruiting class is Mr. Football Indiana and the winner of the high school Butkus Award, Drayk Bowen. The senior linebacker from Andrean High School is a 4-star linebacker, and the top at recruit in the state of Indiana.

Bowen was never a threat to flip his commitment. He talked about why he chose Notre Dame, and stuck with his decision.

“I loved Coach Freeman, and so when he got promoted to head coach it kind of only seemed better in a way and then the guys he brought in,” said Bowen. “Coach Golden, NFL defensive coordinator. Coach Lauranitis, who played in the NFL, played at Ohio State so they’ve all been throughout the process and then the degree and the ability to play two sports there. They’ve done it multiple times, Golden Tate, Jeff Samardzija so they know how it works and they know how to do it, and then the degree. You can do anything with that degree. The alumni is so big, all over the world so that degree is going to be there forever.”

Drayk Bowen is the first Mr. Indiana Football to commit to Notre Dame since Jack Kiser in 2018.

