Michigan State Police cautions drivers traveling through winter weather

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - If you haven’t already left home, you’re already too late to safely carry out holiday travel plans.

That’s according to Lt. DuWayne Robinson with the Michigan State Police.

”Motorists should understand that there’s going to be a flash freeze tonight with temperatures rapidly dropping to zero and wind gusts up to 50-miles per hour,” Lt. Robinson said.

Lt. Robinson set the safe departure deadline at mid-day today.

“We’re pleading with residents and motorists who are planning to travel to leave as soon as possible. If you’re planning to leave later this evening, we’re asking you to seriously reconsider your travel plans and stay home where it’s safe,” he continued.

At the same time that Michigan State Police are trying to keep everyone else off the roads, they’re planning to put more troopers on the roads to better respond to emergencies. “We pretty much mandated both troopers and supervisors who are going to be at home over this holiday weekend to pick up some shifts to help cover the entire district over a 24-hour period every day throughout the weekend.”

Lt. Robinson says if a motorist does get in trouble, they should not get out of their vehicle.

“If you are involved in a crash, or your vehicle becomes disabled, stay in your car, place it in park, put your flashers on, call 911, keep your seat belt buckled. Only move your vehicle or exit if it is unsafe to remain in your vehicle,” Lt. Robinson finished.

