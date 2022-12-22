Medical Moment: Using bacteria-eating viruses to killed hard-to-stop infections

(WNDU) - It takes 10 years and one-billion dollars for a company to bring a new antibiotic to market. But bacteria are constantly evolving and can become resistant to those new drugs within a few years, even just a few months.

One solution may be bacterial killers that change. They are called Phage, and they are giving thousands of people a chance to live life without pain, without drugs, and without deadly bacteria.

“I’ve been treated for 20 years for every antibiotic you can think of,” Greg Breed said.

Greg Breed barely remembers a time when he wasn’t in pain from an anti-drug-resistant e-Coli infection in his prostate.

“For the last two years of my life, I basically was on IV antibiotics almost year-round,” Breed recalled.

“Bacteria definitely are very smart and definitely have multiple ways of overcoming antibiotics that we use to kill them,” said Saima Aslam, MBBS, infectious disease specialist at UCSD.

UCSD Infectious Disease Specialist Saima Aslam connected with a team at Baylor College of Medicine who’s working on a highly personalized solution using bacteria-eating viruses to kill these bacteria.

“What we try to do is generate viruses, they’re called Phage, that are killers, specific killers of bad bacteria,” explained Anthony William Maresso, PhD, a molecular virologist at Baylor College of Medicine.

“They are not going to infect human cells,” said Austin Terwilliger, PhD, at Baylor College of Medicine.

Researchers at Baylor test each patient’s virus against a library of Phage in their lab. If one of these kill the bacteria, then infusions are made and sent back to the patient’s doctor. The entire process can take a few weeks to a year. UCSD has treated 19 patients with Phage therapy. 80 percent are infection-free for the first time in a long time.

“This was their end-of-the-road treatment option. And to have that success rate, you know, is really encouraging,” Dr. Aslam said.

“They have labeled me as a success story now,” Breed said.

Greg can now do the things he loves with the people he loves pain-free and medication-free.

