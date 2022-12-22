Medical Moment: COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray in development

(WNDU) - There’s been a lot of confusion over COVID shots and boosters; how many do you need, and when do you need them?

The CDC says all American older than 12 should get the new booster against omicron.

But so far, only about four percent have done so.

Now, scientists are testing a nasal spray that they say has been very effective in the lab trials and may someday be a viable option for patients.

From allergy relief to protection from the flu, a quick pump delivers medication directly into the respiratory system. Now, Yale researchers are testing a COVID-19 booster nasal spray.

“The reason we are focusing on the nasal cavity, it’s because that’s where the virus first lands,” said Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, immunobiologist at Yale School of Medicine.

Current mRNA boosters lose strength over time and are not effective in the nose and respiratory tract. The Yale nasal spray contains spike proteins from the coronavirus.

“Essentially, it’s a booster that contains the right vaccine antigen inside that bottle,” Dr. Iwasaki explained.

For some patients who are reluctant to get the COVID booster because they hate needles, a nasal spray could be a better option. Iwasaki says there are also other benefits.

“It may have fewer side effects than having a shot. So, people who are afraid of the side effect, hopefully, this will also alleviate such hesitation,” Dr. Iwasaki said.

One more potential option for preventing COVID-19′s spread.

Unlike vaccines, which train the recipient’s immune system to build durable protection, the sprays are short-lived compounds that would directly block the virus’s ability to enter cells. Multiple research teams have shown that such sprays effectively prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection in animals.

