Man arrested after driving recklessly, causing 2 accidents during police pursuit

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit that resulted in multiple accidents and injuries.

According to the Goshen Police Department, Donnie Kao-Mixay, 33, of Elkhart, was arrested after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East.

A man was arrested after driving recklessly, causing 2 accidents during the police pursuit. (WNDU)

Kao-Mixay was driving a white BMW recklessly, passing cars and running red lights. During the pursuit, the suspect caused two accidents, one involving several cars that injured two people.

Kao-Mixay finally came to a stop in the 2500 block of County Road 20 and was apprehended.

One person was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.

