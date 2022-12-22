Man arrested after driving recklessly, causing 2 accidents during police pursuit

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit that resulted in multiple accidents and injuries.

According to the Goshen Police Department, Donnie Kao-Mixay, 33, of Elkhart, was arrested after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East.

A man was arrested after driving recklessly, causing 2 accidents during the police pursuit.
A man was arrested after driving recklessly, causing 2 accidents during the police pursuit.(WNDU)

Kao-Mixay was driving a white BMW recklessly, passing cars and running red lights. During the pursuit, the suspect caused two accidents, one involving several cars that injured two people.

Kao-Mixay finally came to a stop in the 2500 block of County Road 20 and was apprehended.

One person was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What does a blizzard warning mean for us here in Michiana?
Flash Freeze Possible Thursday Night
Antoine Dallas
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
The mugshot of Brandon Stahl in 2020.
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty
Police lights
2 women found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected

Latest News

Local, regional airports prepare for winter storm.
Local, regional airports prepare for winter storm
Elkhart man arrested after police pursuit
FAWD issued for Thursday, Friday, Christmas Eve
FAWD issued for Thursday, Friday, Christmas Eve
Medical Moment: COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray in development
Medical Moment: COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray in development