ISP warns drivers ahead of winter storm

ISP warns drivers ahead of winter storm
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the massive winter storm approaches Michiana, Indiana State Police are asking drivers to avoid travel Thursday night and Friday.

But if travel is absolutely necessary, Sgt. Ted Bohner from ISP said having an emergency kit in your car is crucial.

Make sure your tank is full and your cell phone is charged.

Having a shovel in your trunk is a good idea in case you need to dig yourself out.

And if you do get stuck, it may be a while before help arrives.

“First get out, make sure that your tail pipe is cleared off so that you’re not having to worry about carbon monoxide,” Sgt. Bohner said. “And then call it in, and we’re going to get there when we can.”

The Indiana National Guard has been deployed to help assist on major roads like U.S. 31, I-65 and the Indiana Toll Road.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blizzard Warnings Up for Michiana
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Authorities in Arizona say Nichole Cortez was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash with the...
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash with car full of Christmas presents, family says
Wendy Haenes
Bremen woman arrested for OWI, possession of controlled substance after crashing mail carrier vehicle into tree
Adarius Ferguson
Benton Harbor man sentenced to 12 years for nationwide wire fraud scheme

Latest News

A shooting occurred early the morning of Thursday, Dec. 22 at the North Dixie Way Holiday Inn...
Shooting at Roseland Holiday Inn Express
MATT WNDU GOODBYE
MATT WNDU GOODBYE
WNDU FAWD
WNDU FAWD
Notre Dame Women's Basketball highlights.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball highlights