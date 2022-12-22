ISP warns drivers ahead of winter storm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the massive winter storm approaches Michiana, Indiana State Police are asking drivers to avoid travel Thursday night and Friday.

But if travel is absolutely necessary, Sgt. Ted Bohner from ISP said having an emergency kit in your car is crucial.

Make sure your tank is full and your cell phone is charged.

Having a shovel in your trunk is a good idea in case you need to dig yourself out.

And if you do get stuck, it may be a while before help arrives.

“First get out, make sure that your tail pipe is cleared off so that you’re not having to worry about carbon monoxide,” Sgt. Bohner said. “And then call it in, and we’re going to get there when we can.”

The Indiana National Guard has been deployed to help assist on major roads like U.S. 31, I-65 and the Indiana Toll Road.

