Happy Trails, Matt Yarosewick!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday marked the last day of work here at The WNDU Studios for First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick.
After spending the last two and a half years here in Michiana, Matt will be heading “a bit farther to the south” to continue forecasting the weather.
He took time to say goodbye Thursday morning to his 16 Morning News Now colleagues, and of course, all of you watching at home. (Watch the video above!)
Here’s Matt’s full goodbye message:
Meanwhile, Matt made sure to say goodbye once more on 16 News Now at Noon:
Thank you, Matt! And best of luck at your next landing spot!
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.