Happy Trails, Matt Yarosewick!

Many of you know now that today is my last day here at WNDU. Over the past two and a half years, my wife and I have made Michiana home. We have explored the area and created so many memories that will live with us forever, including getting engaged in front of the golden dome on Notre Dame’s campus.

It is time now for us to explore new places and continue to spend time together and with family. We will be moving a bit farther to the south, where I will continue to forecast weather in a different part of the country. This will bring new adventures and challenges to both of us.

You will have to stick with me through New Years to find out where I am heading. But for today, I want to say thank you to every one of you.

Thank you to Christine and Tricia and the rest of our morning crew for making this very early shift a fun one! The best morning show team that Michiana has, and they shine each and every morning!

Thank you to everyone here at WNDU. They have a saying here, “This is home.” And for the past few years, it has been home. I love this place, and it will be difficult to leave here and leave all my friends and colleagues behind.

Last, but not least, thank you to all of you at home. You allowed me into your home each day and trusted me with your forecast — the good and the bad. I appreciate each and every one of you. Thank you again for being the best and making Michiana feel like home!