Gov. Whitmer announces preparedness efforts in Michigan ahead of winter storm

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - As the state of Michigan gears up for heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer coordinated preparedness efforts between the state and local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews, and availability of warming shelters.

Travel is expected to be dangerous statewide Thursday through Saturday. The National Weather Service is forecasting the potential for blizzard conditions in the Upper Peninsula starting Thursday, and in the Lower Peninsula starting on Friday. Blizzard conditions are expected to last through Saturday with wind gusts between 40-50 mph and gusts over 60 mph possible at times Friday into Saturday.

Meanwhile, Whitmer also highlighted resources and tips to help Michiganders stay safe.

Residents should have a supply of essential items ready in advance to use during emergencies such as a power outage or being stranded in a vehicle. These supplies should be kept at home, at work, and in vehicles for use during an emergency.

First Responders

The Michigan State Police is prepared to deploy additional troopers to assist motorists and has established lines of communication with local emergency management coordinators, the Red Cross, and Salvation Army.

Road Maintenance Crews

The Michigan Department of Transportation have plans in place to provide additional resources on freeways and other state-plowed roadways this weekend. The department has begun opening service garages to stock snowplows with fresh blades, new tires, and plenty of salt.

Utilities

The Michigan Public Service Commission and Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division are working with utilities and local providers to pre-deploy staff and crews to help keep the power on.

Warming Centers

Many cities and local governments set up warming centers ahead of inclement weather. To find a warming center near you, visit mi211.org and search “warming centers” or call 2-1-1.

Winter Weather Preparedness

As we all prepare for potentially dangerous winter weather, we can take commonsense measures to stay safe.

Stay indoors if possible. If you must go out, wear layers to prevent loss of body heat and cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

Keep a three-day supply of food and water, battery-powered weather radio, flashlight and extra batteries, and extra blankets.

For those requiring oxygen, make sure you have a backup power source in case of outages.

To protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning, do not use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal burning device inside your home, basement, garage, or near a window.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance.

Follow @MichEMHS for more information on how to prepare before, during, and after an emergency.

If you don’t need to be on the roadways this weekend, please stay home. If you are going out, follow these tips:

Keep your vehicle’s fuel tank near full to prevent it from freezing.

Pack an emergency supply kit with essentials like salt or cat litter, jumper cables, flashlight, shovel, food, water, and blankets.

Make sure you give yourself extra time to get where you are going safely.

Avoid downed power lines, which could be carrying live electricity.

Snowplows have blind spots, especially in a snowstorm. Give snowplow operators a little extra help and “Don’t Crowd the Plow.”

Before you travel, check MDOT’s MiDrive Website for information on closures, snowplow locations, and other road condition information.

