Crews responding to outages in River Park neighborhood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported power outages in the River Park neighborhood of South Bend late Wednesday evening that has impacted thousands of customers.

According to Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) latest outage map, there are just over 2,000 outages as of 11:44 p.m.

Estimated power restoration times are currently unavailable.

I&M wants to remind you of some safety tips during power outages:

Be careful around debris and fences. Heavy snow, fallen limbs and debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully. Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment; please look up.

Downed power lines. Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. You can contact I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634, report it on the app or website, or by calling 911

Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.

Do not approach work crews. For your safety and ours, please do not approach I&M employees and contractors working to restore power.

When using a generator, connect appliances directly to the generator. Don’t connect the generator’s electrical output to any home or building electrical circuits. Don’t use gas-powered generators in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, like a garage or a home.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.