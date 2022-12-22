Crews responding to outages in River Park neighborhood
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported power outages in the River Park neighborhood of South Bend late Wednesday evening that has impacted thousands of customers.
According to Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) latest outage map, there are just over 2,000 outages as of 11:44 p.m.
Estimated power restoration times are currently unavailable.
I&M wants to remind you of some safety tips during power outages:
- Be careful around debris and fences. Heavy snow, fallen limbs and debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully. Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment; please look up.
- Downed power lines. Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. You can contact I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634, report it on the app or website, or by calling 911
- Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.
- Do not approach work crews. For your safety and ours, please do not approach I&M employees and contractors working to restore power.
- When using a generator, connect appliances directly to the generator. Don’t connect the generator’s electrical output to any home or building electrical circuits. Don’t use gas-powered generators in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, like a garage or a home.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.