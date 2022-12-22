Clay High School students give back to families with food for the holidays

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Clay High School are giving back to the community!

On Thursday, the student council gathered to wrap up their “Seasons of Service Drive.” Students collected food and monetary donations to pack 26 bins of food that will be distributed to Clay families.

They’ve been collecting food since November.

“It makes me feel very proud to be at Clay High School because I know we have a very family type school and we know that everyone supports each other in their own way,” said Shingisai Marondera, the senior class president at Clay High School.

Once the kids come back in January, they will begin collecting blankets, hats, and gloves to distribute to these families as well.

