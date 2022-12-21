What to keep in your car when traveling through winter weather

(WNDU) - If you’re planning on traveling this holiday season, you may want to have a few things with you before you head out the door!

Road and safety experts advise that those traveling through inclement winter weather should bring essential items in case of an emergency. INDOT released a list on Monday to help make Hoosiers prepared for the roads.

The essential list for those traveling is as follows:

Cellphone and charger

First aid kit

Flashlights

Flares

Jumper cables

Water and snacks

Boots and gloves

Blankets

Ice scraper

Snowbrush

Shovel

Tow rope

Bag of sand or cat litter

Full tank of gas

Tire chains or snow tires

Already assembled emergency car kits can be purchased at most auto parts stores!

Emergency car kits are retailing at AutoZone for around $45, or you can put together your own emergency kit by purchasing the items individually!

“Mainly in these storms like this, it’s not the people that get stuck are the emergencies, it’s, unfortunately, it’s the accidents, and it ties up police, ambulance, fire, at a scene where they’re gonna be a while,” said Dan Kelly, Parts Service Manager, at AutoZone in South Bend. “So, if you’re stuck in an embankment and you don’t have the necessary things, just plan on being there a while.”

That way, if you, unfortunately, get stuck in the winter snow, you’ll be prepared!

