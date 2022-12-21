Wednesday’s Child: Intelligent Andrew

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - There’s a big wish at the top of the list for foster children in need of adoption and that’s new parents who are willing to provide a stable and loving home.

Family time together is something Andrew craves. 

This 13-year-old Michigan boy is in foster care and wants to find a new family for the new year. Grant Me Hope shared his story.

This 7th grader likes school and describes himself as intelligent.

“What I like about school is that there are computers,” said Andrew. “Math, reading, or Prodigy, which is English and math. My favorite subject is math.”

Andrew knows the importance of relationships. He has lots of friends, on purpose!

“It is important to me that I have friends because when you grow up, and you don’t have any friends, you probably think, ‘Why am I lonely?’ So, then they can keep you company,” said Andrew.

Andrew is an active boy who does a lot of different activities for fun.

“Play video games, watch tv, or play with Legos,” explained Andrew.

This caring kid wants to help others when he grows up. He would like to be a police officer someday.

“So I can help people in need,” said Andrew.

Andrew has an older sibling that has moved on with his life. He would like to be able to stay in touch with his brother.

“I’m so proud of him. He’s already getting a new home and a car,” said Andrew.

Andrew understands how a new family would help him reach his goals.

“I want a pet dog and a mom and dad to have a more stable life,” said Andrew.

For more information about Andrew, click here for links to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope:

MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

www.grantmehope.org

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What does a blizzard warning mean for us here in Michiana?
Winter Storm to Impact Holiday Travel
Antoine Dallas
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
The mugshot of Brandon Stahl in 2020.
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty
Police lights
2 women found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected

Latest News

It's a tradition that officials with Four Winds Casinos say makes the community strong.
Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donates 1,000 Christmas food boxes to those in need
Gift costs are offset by 90 percent and shoppers can spend up to $5 per child.
Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families
On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, South Bend lit the first candle of Hanukkah.
South Bend to light community menorah Sunday to celebrate start of Hanukkah
Wings Etc. hosting ‘Dine to Donate’ event Thursday for Humane Society of St. Joseph County