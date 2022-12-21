Wednesday’s Child: Intelligent Andrew

(WNDU) - There’s a big wish at the top of the list for foster children in need of adoption and that’s new parents who are willing to provide a stable and loving home.

Family time together is something Andrew craves.

This 13-year-old Michigan boy is in foster care and wants to find a new family for the new year. Grant Me Hope shared his story.

This 7th grader likes school and describes himself as intelligent.

“What I like about school is that there are computers,” said Andrew. “Math, reading, or Prodigy, which is English and math. My favorite subject is math.”

Andrew knows the importance of relationships. He has lots of friends, on purpose!

“It is important to me that I have friends because when you grow up, and you don’t have any friends, you probably think, ‘Why am I lonely?’ So, then they can keep you company,” said Andrew.

Andrew is an active boy who does a lot of different activities for fun.

“Play video games, watch tv, or play with Legos,” explained Andrew.

This caring kid wants to help others when he grows up. He would like to be a police officer someday.

“So I can help people in need,” said Andrew.

Andrew has an older sibling that has moved on with his life. He would like to be able to stay in touch with his brother.

“I’m so proud of him. He’s already getting a new home and a car,” said Andrew.

Andrew understands how a new family would help him reach his goals.

“I want a pet dog and a mom and dad to have a more stable life,” said Andrew.

