Rob Gronkowski makes surprise Christmas visit at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital

Retired NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski made a surprise visit to Shriners Children’s New England this week. (Source: Shriner’s Children’s Hospital New England)
By Samantha O'Connor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - Retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski made a surprise visit at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital New England ahead of Christmas.

WGGB reports the Super Bowl champion tight end wanted to brighten the holidays for the patients and their families.

“We are so honored that Rob chose to visit Shriners Children’s New England this holiday season,” said Frances Marthone, administrator at Shriners Children’s New England.

Gronkowski dressed up as “Robbie the Elf” and brought presents for each child that included jerseys, footballs, and sneakers autographed by the NFL star.

“He [Gronkowski] was extremely generous with his time and really brought a smile to our patients and staff,” Marthone said.

The children were able to play basketball, air hockey, and soccer with the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

Gronkowski also spent time painting with the kids and tried tackling the art of origami.

“Many of our patients have conditions that will affect them for the rest of their lives. It can be quite challenging for the child and their family. It’s wonderful to be able to provide them all with an experience they will never forget,” Marthone said.

Copyright 2022 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

