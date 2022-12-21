Rep. Fred Upton comments on potential for Trump criminal prosecution

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Weeks before his retirement, Michigan Congressman Fred Upton spoke out after the January 6th committee recommended criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

After a 17-month investigation, the January 6th committee determined Monday that the DOJ should charge Trump and his associates. The charges include obstructing Congress, conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make false statements, and inciting an insurrection on the US Capitol.

However, Upton, an 18-term Republican from St. Joseph, believes Trump could attempt to delay prosecution until after his 2024 presidential bid.

“I’m not a lawyer, and of course, if charges were made-- and particularly the insurrection charge stocking he was viewed guilty, I would imagine he would ask that it would be reviewed again, and that’s going to take time, and probably beyond the November ‘24-- he would appeal-- and take it beyond the ‘24 election,” Upton said.

Upton is retiring next month after 36 years in office, option to spend more time with his family.

