Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donates 1,000 Christmas food boxes to those in need

(WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and Four Winds Casinos are providing food for Michiana families in need during the holidays.

On Tuesday, volunteers handed out a total of 1,000 boxes filled with ham, stuffing, canned vegetables, and other food for the holidays throughout different parts of Michiana.

It’s a tradition that officials with Four Winds Casinos say makes the community strong.

“I think it means the world,” said Scott Rice, general manager of Four Winds South Bend. “Our staff looks forward to it each and every year just to give back that little bit to the community for people that may not be fortunate enough to have a holiday meal. So, absolutely fantastic.”

Volunteers handed out 200 food boxes to the food Bank of Northern Indiana, while 250 boxes were also provided to Pokagon Band citizens.

Additional recipient organizations included Feeding America Michigan, Feeding America Indiana, and Decatur Human Services in Decatur, Mich.

