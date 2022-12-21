Michiana high school basketball 12/20
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
INDIANA BOYS
Concord 33, Edwardsburg (MI) 20
Goshen 63, East Noble 53
Mishawaka 74, New Prairie 42
SB Clay 53, Trinity Greenlawn 33
SB Riley 58, Plymouth 48
INDIANA GIRLS
Elkhart 51, Goshen 36
Fairfield 65, NorthWood 24
John Glenn 33, LaVille 30
Kankakee Valley 46, Chesterton 32
New Prairie 57, Argos 50
Northridge 63, Penn 51
Triton 42, Bremen 35
MICHIGAN BOYS
Lakeshore 40, Berrien Springs 29
Cassopolis 75, Bloomingdale 19
Paw Paw 56, Dowagiac 40
Concord (IN) 33, Edwardsburg 20
South Haven 77, Three Oaks River Valley 48
Niles Brandywine 50, St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 24
Schoolcraft 78, Three Rivers 36
MICHIGAN GIRLS
Cassopolis 55, Bloomingdale 34
Edwardsburg 43, Mattawan 32
Otsego 46, St. Joseph 39
Dowagiac 48, Parchment 24
Three Rivers 43, Schoolcraft 22
Lakeshore 73, Berrien Springs 40
Watervliet 46, Paw Paw 44
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.