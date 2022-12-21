Michiana high school basketball 12/20

By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

INDIANA BOYS

Concord 33, Edwardsburg (MI) 20

Goshen 63, East Noble 53

Mishawaka 74, New Prairie 42

SB Clay 53, Trinity Greenlawn 33

SB Riley 58, Plymouth 48

INDIANA GIRLS

Elkhart 51, Goshen 36

Fairfield 65, NorthWood 24

John Glenn 33, LaVille 30

Kankakee Valley 46, Chesterton 32

New Prairie 57, Argos 50

Northridge 63, Penn 51

Triton 42, Bremen 35

MICHIGAN BOYS

Lakeshore 40, Berrien Springs 29

Cassopolis 75, Bloomingdale 19

Paw Paw 56, Dowagiac 40

South Haven 77, Three Oaks River Valley 48

Niles Brandywine 50, St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 24

Schoolcraft 78, Three Rivers 36

MICHIGAN GIRLS

Cassopolis 55, Bloomingdale 34

Edwardsburg 43, Mattawan 32

Otsego 46, St. Joseph 39

Dowagiac 48, Parchment 24

Three Rivers 43, Schoolcraft 22

Lakeshore 73, Berrien Springs 40

Watervliet 46, Paw Paw 44

